Matthew DiGiorgio
1932 - 2020
Matthew DiGiorgio, 88, of Glassport, died at the home of his daughter, Diane, Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born March 24, 1932, and is the son of the late Joseph and Adeline Cannelli DiGiorgio. Matthew served in the Army during the Korean War then worked as a produce manager for several grocery stores until he retired. He is survived by his children, Mark (Tammy) DiGiorgio, of North Huntingdon, Diane (Tim) Drnevich, of North Huntingdon, and David DiGiorgio, of Westminster, Colo.; granddaughters, Gina (Stephen) Goodwill, Jazmine DiGiorgio and Kera DiGiorgio; sisters, Carmella Ferraro and Norma Reza; also nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dora Jones, and three brothers, Gennaro, Joseph and Carl DiGiorgio. The family would like to thank Allegheny Health Network Hospice Care, especially Nurse Alane, for her compassionate care of their father. Family and friends were received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) on Monday June 1, 2020. Services were held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and burial followed. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
