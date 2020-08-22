Matthew Scott Boehm, 33, of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born Oct. 5, 1986, in Pittsburgh, he was the beloved son of Herman and Kathy Boehm; brother of Lisa (Dan) Rubright, Sherri Murphy, Amy (Brent) Presto and Brian Boehm; uncle of Joshua and Trevor Presto; and loving partner of Dana Martin. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Matthew graduated from Plum High School Class of 2005 and the Pittsburgh Technical Institute with an associate's degree in Information Technology (IT). He worked in the IT field for various companies and did freelance work. He enjoyed building and repairing computers, but also did automotive repair. He loved to master new skills and try new things. Matthew's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Family Hospice for their compassionate care. There will be no visitation. A Zoom memorial service is planned for a later date. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.