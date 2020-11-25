Matushka Eloise Lesko, wife of the Very Rev. David Lesko, former Pastor (1973-2018) of the now disbanded St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Parish of Duquesne, died in the Venetia home of her daughter, Rachel Wilson, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 76. Born May 14, 1944, in Braddock, she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Frances (Milewski) Zanewicz-Zane, and the older sister of Valerie Zane, who died in November of 2012. A longtime assistant at Doctors Walk Family Dentistry of Dravosburg, she was for 45 years the primary support of her husband in all aspects of his pastorate. Matushka is survived by Father David, by her son, Chef Aron Lesko, her daughter, Rachel, her granddaughter, Alexandra Wilson, and numerous relatives on the Milewski side of her family. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, when the funeral service will be sung at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672- 6322. Troy J. Gilbert, director. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Willard Avenue, West Mifflin. Those who would like to do so may send condolence gifts to the family in care of the funeral home. Sit terra ei levis. May the earth rest gently on her. And may her memory be eternal.



