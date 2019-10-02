|
|
Max Anthony Wymard, at age 39, lost his battle with addiction Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. He is the beloved son of James Anthony Wymard and Sara Cromley Wymard. Max graduated from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1999, where he lettered in soccer. Growing up, Max was an avid baseball player, starting with Squirrel Hill Little League through American Legion baseball. Along with soccer and baseball, Max was a good golfer and a great mogul skier. While he enjoyed many sports as a young man, golf was his favorite. He attended Duquesne University. Max was a compassionate, likable and gregarious young man. His intuition and insights were such that he often successfully assisted his father with jury selection. He was a talented chef and prolific writer. In addition to his parents, he will be missed by his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Anne Wymard Starz and R. Hagen Starz, and his most favorite person of all his niece, Rian Starz, his uncle and aunt, Joseph and Eleanor Wymard, and a host of many cousins, especially those closest in age, including Josh Wymard, Peter Wymard (Bonnie Barrett Wymard), Francis Wymard (Katie Weeks Wymard) and Katherine Wymard. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Marie Wymard and James and Irene Cromley, and uncles Bill, Jack, and his very close uncle, Fran Wymard, and Richard Cromley. Max believed strongly in his Catholic faith and relished his years at Central Catholic High School. He found great joy in the friendships he made there with his fellow students, Brothers and Priests. Central Catholic gave him a strong sense of belonging and self-worth. For those reasons, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Max Anthony Wymard Scholarship Fund at Central Catholic High School, 4720 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., (www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com.), 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire St. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in St. Paul Cathedral. Everyone please meet at church. Interment in Braddock Catholic Cemetery will be private.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019