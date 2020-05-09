Maxine Lois Baer-Haroulakis, 72, of McKeesport, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born June 4, 1947, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Mack and Alice Marie Bibby Baer. Maxine was a nurse's aide at the former St. Francis Hospital in Lawrenceville, then worked in the office at South Hills Motel. She had a passion for her church, Christ United Methodist Church in North Huntingdon, and feeling the closeness of God. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, music, and her pets, and loved spending time with her grandsons, Connor and Glenn Jr., and family and going to Life Span in Olympia. She is survived by her daughters, Alicia Ann Haroulakis and her fiance, Glenn Husband, of Alverton, Staisey Lynn Haroulakis Zuzak, of McKeesport, and Dawn Marie Haroulakis, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Glenn Husband Jr., Connor David Max Husband, Traisey Amanda Zuzak, Austin Giovanni Canova, Anastaizia Marie Garner and Victor Garner Jr.; great-grandchildren, Emilio and Mya; sisters, Dorothy (Jack) Grice, of Eastlake, Ohio, and Fannie (the late Joseph) Kaefer, of North Versailles; many nephews; also her two beloved cats, Garfield and Smokey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Yedinak; half brothers and sisters; and grandchildren, Mykaylah Husband and Amanda Zuzak. She loved her family very much and was the best mom in the world who has done her best in taking care of her family and making sure they had what they needed. She also had two associate degrees, a paralegal from Duffs Career Institute and a medical assistant through Career Training Academic. Remembrances in Maxine's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 2215, or Jamie's Dream Team, 4617 Walnut St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or to her grandsons, Connor and Glenn Husband Jr. A family gathering was held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177), with Pastor Sang officiating. Burial followed in Cumberland, Md. There will be a future celebration of Maxine's life as well. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 9, 2020.