Melanie E. Schliebs
1954 - 2020
Melanie Emily Schliebs, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after a long illness. She moved to Sewickley with her devoted husband of nearly 39 years, Charlie, in 1985. Melanie was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Heidelberg, Germany. She was the only child of the late Bertl (Gehrig) and Josef Schuldis. She grew up in Leimen, Germany, and graduated from the Willy-Hellbach-Wirtschaftsgymnasium in Heidelberg, finishing her last year at Lyce Polytechnique in Reims, France. After briefly attending the University of Heidelberg, she moved to the United States and graduated from the University of Kansas with BA, MBA, and JD degrees. Her legal career included being associate general counsel of AMEX-traded McDowell Enterprises Inc. in Nashville, Tenn., and being an international commercial and corporate lawyer in Pittsburgh at Buchanan Ingersoll and Reed Smith, finishing her legal career as a partner at the Meyer Darragh law firm. She then started, and ran for many years, Autogalerie Ltd., in Sewickley, until her health issues arose. She was a retired member of the Pennsylvania and District of Columbia Bars. English was Melanie's fourth language, after German, French and Spanish, and she enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and visiting countries around the world. In Pittsburgh, her service on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania inspired her to urge her husband Charlie to co-found, with Todd Kalis, the Huddle Up for Kids Foundation, supporting children's causes throughout the region. Melanie is survived by her husband, Charlie (Charles A.); her daughter, Dr. Kelley Baumgartel (Michael); and grandson, Jack, of Mars, Pa.; and her beloved rescue dog from Animal Friends, Hasso. In order to avoid putting anyone at risk of covid-19, there will not be a memorial service. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a special fund to benefit abused children in Western Pennsylvania, named after Melanie, that Charlie and his company, Stone Pier Capital, have started at the Huddle Up for Kids Foundation (huddleupforkids.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
