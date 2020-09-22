1/1
Melvin C. Harlan
1941 - 2020-09-20
Melvin Charles Harlan, 79, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at home. He was born April 8, 1941, in Glassport, and was the son of the late Harold E. and Lucy I. (Gunder) Harlan. Melvin was a member and greeter at St. Michael Parish in Elizabeth Township. He was also a member of the adult education and fellowship group there. He was retired from Eastman Chemical Co., and previously worked for US Steel Clairton Works. Melvin was a 1959 graduate of Glassport High School and was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer, gardener, fisherman and sports fan. His biggest pride was his family. He is survived by his wife, Pamela K. (Mayou) Harlan; daughters, Kelli M. (David) Yant, of Penn Township, and Susan E. (Walter) Legge, of Elizabeth Township; grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Benjamin, and Gabriel Yant, and Emilia and Kathryn Legge; brother, Harold E. Harlan, of Pensacola, Fla.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Harlan; and sister, Donna M. Harlan. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Michael Parish. The Rev. Thomas Wagner will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Parish RCIA Program, 101 McLay Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 22, 2020.
