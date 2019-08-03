|
|
Merlene S. Houtz, 62, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. Merlene was born Jan. 23, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Laura (Hughes) and Merle D. Anthony. She was a past member of the Sarver Wesleyan Methodist Church. She was an LPN at Sunnyview Nursing Home, in Butler, for 32 years. She enjoyed camping and the outdoors, canning, word search puzzles, watching the ID network and Jeopardy and spending time with her grandkids. Merlene is survived by her husband of 35 years, William Houtz Sr.; son, William Houtz Jr., of Penn Hills; daughter, Ashlee (Richard Hurley) Palmer, of Plum; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Dominic, Madison, Mason and Jaxon; sister, Lucille (Ralph) Jones, of Leechburg; brother, Donald (Charlotte) Anthony, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 3, 2019