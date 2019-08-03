Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlene Houtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlene S. Houtz


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merlene S. Houtz Obituary
Merlene S. Houtz, 62, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, peacefully, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. Merlene was born Jan. 23, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Laura (Hughes) and Merle D. Anthony. She was a past member of the Sarver Wesleyan Methodist Church. She was an LPN at Sunnyview Nursing Home, in Butler, for 32 years. She enjoyed camping and the outdoors, canning, word search puzzles, watching the ID network and Jeopardy and spending time with her grandkids. Merlene is survived by her husband of 35 years, William Houtz Sr.; son, William Houtz Jr., of Penn Hills; daughter, Ashlee (Richard Hurley) Palmer, of Plum; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Dominic, Madison, Mason and Jaxon; sister, Lucille (Ralph) Jones, of Leechburg; brother, Donald (Charlotte) Anthony, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now