Michael Andrew Snyder, 67, formerly of Purcellville, Va., and Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Peter Becker Community in Harleysville, Pa., where he had resided since 2016. He and his wife, Maggie (Schilling) Snyder, would have observed their 42nd wedding anniversary on May 22 of this year. Born Sept. 23, 1951, in Chester, Pa., he was a son of the late Andrew G. and Regina (McDermott) Snyder. Mike graduated from Swarthmore High School in 1969, received a B.A. in psychology from Cornell University in 1973, and received a J.D. degree from Cornell Law School in 1977. Mr. Snyder practiced corporate and banking law for 26 years in Pittsburgh. In 2003, he joined Prison Fellowship Ministries in northern Virginia as senior vice president and head of its Christian worldview teaching and advocacy division. In 2010, he joined Advent Film Group as a principal in charge of business, marketing and distribution. Mike was passionate about raising up younger generations to lead the way in shaping culture for Christ. Mike was an exuberant, creative, vibrant and kind man who desired to share the love of Christ in word and deed - and he did. He was a thoughtful student of the Bible and served for a time as an associate teaching director for Community Bible Study. One of the great joys of his life was serving on the board of directors of Community Bible Study. Another great joy was serving as the lay leader of the partnership between churches in Malawi Africa and Pittsburgh Presbytery. Mike's joy of life evidenced itself through the hospitality of an open home and his love of engaging conversation. Mike poured himself into many as a friend, mentor and neighbor. Mike dearly loved his family and the time he spent with them. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Peter A. Snyder and his wife, Rebecca N., of Skippack, Pa., Emily M. Manca and her husband, Jos, of Alexandria, Va., and Daniel J. Snyder, of Hamilton, Va.; and five grandchildren, Lily, Luke, Marco, Gracie and Alicia. He is also survived by two brothers, Stephen Snyder and his wife, Kathy, of Cary, N.C., and David Snyder and his wife, Peggie, of Wallingford, Pa.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 310 Covenant Lane, Harleysville, PA, 19438, where family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by WILLIAMS-BERGEY-KOFFEL FUNERAL HOME INC. of Franconia, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to his church, Covenant Presbyterian, at the address above; to Community Bible Study at www.communitybiblestudy.org; or to seeJesus at www.seejesus.net. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 30, 2019