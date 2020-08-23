1/1
Michael E. Walko
Michael E "Mickey" Walko, 90, of Wall, passed away Sunday Aug, 16, 2020. Mickey was a retired master machinist for the former Westinghouse Research in Churchill. He was especially proud of the work he did on machining parts for the orbital welder, which is installed on the International Space Station. He also did work for NASA's Apollo Moon project. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Tkach) Walko; beloved husband of the late Ruth (Aspley) Walko; brother of Margaret Henderson and Mary Jane Wederich and brother-in-law, Louis Leporace; and the late Martha Leporace (his twin), John F. Walko Sr., Dr. Helen Gurson, Ann Mehlmauer and Florence Van Dyke; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Please visit www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 23, 2020.
