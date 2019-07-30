|
Michael Francis "Micky" Troiano Jr., 71, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 28, 2019. Micky was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 9, 1947, to Michael Francis Troiano Sr. and Yolanda Troiano. He graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1965 then went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh in 1970 with a degree in physical education. Micky worked in management and sales for the Pennysaver/Tribune-Review for the last 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Gretchen Keller Troiano; his children, Jamie T. (Scott J.) Kugler, Michael R. Troiano and Brian J. (Ashley P.) Troiano; his first grandchild, Presley Elizabeth Troiano; and his brothers, Dennis (Chrissy) and James (Sandy) Troiano and their families. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. The family would like to extend sincere thanks for the excellence in care from the doctors and nurses at Hillman Cancer Research Center in Shadyside and UPMC Shadyside, and Father Pierre Sodini for his loving care and support.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills. Funeral prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 30, 2019