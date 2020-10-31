Michael Joseph Hudak, 89, born on Nov. 14, 1930, of Norvelt, Pa., passed peacefully into heaven on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Flagler Hospital, St. Augustine, Fla., surrounded by his loving family. Prior to his passing, Mike had attended the wedding of his granddaughter, Rachel Ferlin (Hudak), and spent his last days in St. Augustine celebrating with family and friends, all of whom were very dear to him. Mike was the beloved son of Michael and Ethel (Nagy) Hudak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving sisters, Mary Chelan (Frank), and Ethel Stas (John-Jumbo). He was also preceded in death by his loving brothers Andrew Hudak and Steve Hudak. Mike was the last living member of his family. He proudly lived in Norvelt, D-Section, for 85 years. The Hudak family was one of the original homesteaders. Mike is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis Kocinski, who also grew up and lived in Norvelt, D-Section. They were married on Jan. 24, 1952. He dearly loved and cherished her for nearly 69 years, a marriage filled with happiness and joy. Together, they raised five children, Michael J. Hudak, Jr. (Ann), of Williamsport, Pa., Kathleen A. Hudak, Theresa M. Hudak, and Susan A. Snyder (Greg Golkosky), of Kecksburg, and Sandra M. Etling (Scott), of Latrobe. His daughters Kathy and Theresa preceded him in death and greeted him in heaven on Monday, along with his three grandsons, Michael, Joseph, and David. Mike was a beloved Pappap and is survived by his grandchildren, Sara Hudak, Rachel Ferlin (Joe), Katie Etling (Mike Murray), Abbey Etling, Kelsey Semnisky (Logan), and Jake Etling. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Myles Murray. He loved all his children and grandchildren deeply and was very proud of each and every one of them. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Maryann Vasinko; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family was very important to Mike. He really enjoyed talking about his family and made everyone in his family feel very special and important. Mike graduated from the old Hurst High School in 1948. Immediately after high school, he apprenticed with his uncle, Alex Nagy, an electrical engineer, and became a certified electrician. Mike and his uncle wired many local businesses and homes. Mike served his country as a corporal in the Army during the Korean War. He served in Germany and while there had the opportunity to play on the baseball team as a catcher. Upon his return from the war, he became a celebrated catcher among the local leagues, along with his favorite pitcher, Ed Kissell. Mike was a lifelong member of the former Forty Martyrs Roman Catholic Church where he served in leadership positions on the church council, was a member of the Holy Name Society and was a lector. Mike's father literally helped build the Forty Martyrs Church. Mike followed in his Dad's footsteps and wired the addition to the church. After Forty Martyrs closed, Mike joined and faithfully attended St. Florian Church where, as a child he had attended St. Florian Catholic Grade School. He had a profound faith and love of God, which he lived every day as an example to his family and friends. Mike was a lifetime member of the United Slavonic Club, an organization which his Dad also helped found and build. He served as the club's treasurer for over 40 years and made many friends and happy memories. He was also a member of the VFW, Mt. Pleasant, and the Amvets of United. Mike worked as a supervisor at Westinghouse in Youngwood and later transferred to the East Pittsburgh plant. He retired from Westinghouse after 35 years of dedicated hard work. After retirement, Mike enjoyed playing golf in the United Club golf league, spending time with Phyllis and his family and lending a helping hand to all who asked. Mike and Phyllis especially had fun traveling and enjoyed many successful, and some not so successful, casino trips. Mike held his family and friends very close to his heart. Mike will always be remembered as a loving and caring husband, a tremendous father, and a very loving Pappap. He was a giving, loyal and dependable friend, who was an absolute joy to be around. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements are being handled by Sandy Hoffer at HOFFER FUNERAL HOME in Norvelt. Viewing will be private. There will be a funeral Mass to celebrate Mike's life at St. Florian Church, with Father John A. Sedlak, celebrant, at a time to be announced.



