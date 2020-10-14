1/1
Michael J. Meharra
Michael J. Meharra, 89, of Pittsburgh, formerly of McKeesport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael and Irene (Kaslo) Meharra; beloved husband of the late Dorothy C. (Holland) Meharra; father of Michael T. (Sandra) Meharra, of Ross Township, Brian E. (Elaine M.) Meharra, of West Mifflin, Karen Meharra, of Pittsburgh, and the late E. John Meharra; grandfather of Melissa and Megan Meharra; brother of Eileen Bishop, the late Marion Filotei and the late Dr. E. WM. Meharra D.M.D.; and brother-in-law of Mary Holland. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120, where a panachida service will be held at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Munhall. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, North Versailles. Michael served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Two Rivers Amateur Radio Club (NK3C), the Breezshooters Amateur Radio Club, the American Legion Post 380 in Dravosburg, and a 500-hour volunteer at Jefferson Hospital. Michael also volunteered at the Monroeville Mall Ministry, the Salvation Army, the Liberty Borough VFD and was a member of Holy Name Society. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Mt. St. Macrina, Uniontown, Our Lady of Consolation, Carey, Ohio, or the Byzantine Seminary, Pittsburgh. The funeral service will be live-streamed at http://www.stjohnsbyzantinecathedral.com. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
OCT
15
Service
06:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
