Michael J. Sullivan, a.k.a. "Dog," "Mr. FuNN," "Sully" and "Poppy," passed away unexpectedly from heart failure at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Mike was born Sept. 20, 1950, in the North Side of Pittsburgh, to John and Dolores (Vulakovic) Sullivan. He fought with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam and was seriously wounded in combat with the enemy on Jan. 12, 1971, earning him the Purple Heart. He married Margaret "Peggy" Henderson Oct. 11, 1974, and they moved up to Mt. Troy. He resided there until 2008, when he relocated to Frederick, Md. to be with his family after Peggy's passing. He loved music, motorcycles, fishing and hunting, Pittsburgh sports, the beach, YouTube, midnight snacks and, most importantly his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Peggy; as well as his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Jill (Sullivan) Carney (husband Steve); grandchildren, Aidan and Marah Carney; sister, Rita (Sullivan) Bratcher (husband Steve); niece, Bethany Howard; and many, many other family and friends.

A memorial service is being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Church of the Nativity in Crafton, followed by a celebration of Mike's life at the VFW Hall on Troy Hill. The memorial service begins at 10 a.m., with Father Shawn Malarkey presiding. The celebration of life at the VFW is from noon to 4 p.m. All family, friends and acquaintances who knew and loved Mike are asked to come to either or both places to share their memories and stories with family and friends. A formal burial will be held at the end of the year at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary