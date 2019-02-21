Home

Michael P. DiLonardo Obituary
Michael P. DiLonardo, 60, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Savino and Catherine (Winkler) DiLonardo; loving brother of Linda (Danny) Schlegel, Janet DiLonardo, Catherine (Peter) Cartwright, Philip (Laura) DiLonardo and Robert (Marie) DiLonardo; uncle of Marcus (Diane), Melinda (Max), Brian (Shayna), Eric (Nicole), Julie, Anthony, Alani, Abriel and Savino; nephew of Lena DiLonardo, Toni DiLonardo Sr., Adrianne DiLonardo A.S.C.J. and Martha (Chuck) Hiett; also survived by six great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Januarius Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2019
