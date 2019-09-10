Home

Michael R. McCall


1970 - 10
Michael R. McCall Obituary
Michael R. McCall, 48, of Elizabeth, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct 4, 1970, and was a son of Robert McCall, of Elizabeth, and the late Nancy Lee Deemer McCall. He is survived by his children, Katterina McCall and Kodi McCall, both of Elizabeth; and siblings, Brian (Sheryl) McCall, of Butler, and Kathy McCall and Kelly (Jeff) McCall-Smith, all of Elizabethtown, Ky. He was a former member of the Glassport Fire Department Station 161 and a recent member of Central Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. He loved working with cars and was an auto mechanic.
Friends and family are welcome from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Mark Grice officiating. Burial will follow.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 10, 2019
