Michael Theodore, 93, of Gibsonia, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born in Bulgaria, the son of the late Atamas and Zlatka (Bonev) and the brother of the late James Theodore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise (Bacon). He was an Army veteran that served during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He then attended Carnegie Tech, where he met the love of his life, Mary Lou, while they both were obtaining degrees in chemical engineering. While at Carnegie Tech, Mike was a star basketball player where among his many accomplishments were becoming a three-year captain, winning the Pittsburgh basketball scoring title, being awarded Carnegie Tech's "Outstanding Athlete" award and becoming the first Carnegie Tech player to score 1,000 points in his career. As a result of his many accomplishments, Mike was later inducted into the Western PA Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, East Boros Chapter. He went on to work as an engineer and supervisor at MSA Safety, where along with his many contributions, he worked on the development of a construction hardhat that is still being sold and used today, protecting millions of workers around the world. Since its introduction, MSA estimates it produced and sold more than 200 million of the iconic "V-Gard Hardhat" Mike helped develop. Mike was an avid outdoorsman and was renowned for his love of rattlesnake hunting and collecting, which he regularly provided to the Pittsburgh Zoo. Mike and Mary Lou were both active volunteer organizers of the Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy, whose proceeds support science education. During these trying times, there will be no visitation or service. Entombment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. Arrangements are being handled by the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A memorial service is planned to be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Mike Theodore are requested to be made to St. Barnabas Charities, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.