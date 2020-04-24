|
|
Mildred "Mitza" (Karen) Setz peacefully passed Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at age 94. Mitza was the devoted wife of the late John "Jay" Setz; loving mother of Diane Setz, John Setz, Tom (Kathy) Setz and B.J. (Greg) Rymarowicz; and adoring grandmother of Jason (Simone) Setz, Kristen (Ernie Sekerka) Borlie, Aliyia, Zander, Isaac and Matthew. Mitza owned and operated Karen's Bar in Wall for more than 60 years. She cherished her faith and the time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Unfortunately, due to the current health restrictions, services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.