Miles C. Wilson, 90, of Pine Township, Wexford passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He lived a rich, full, faith-filled life dedicated to home, family, faith, community, and golf, as Soulmate and devoted husband of 60 years to Barbara (Kramer) Wilson. He was a devotee of St.Padre Pio ("Pray, hope and don't worry; worry is useless!"). He was the adored Daddy of Elizabeth E. Wilson Yu (GrandMaster S.H.Yu, "Martial"); and proud grandfather to James Y.H. Yu, MD; plus friend and adopted Dad and grandfather to many. He gave of his wit, wisdom and hospitality freely, and enjoyed golf with his buddies from the St. Alphonsus Golf League, playing well into his 80s. Miles was active in his home parish of St. Alphonsus Church for 48 years, and received, with his wife, the Diocese of Pittsburgh's "Manifesting the Kingdom Award," 2011. In recent years, he practiced his Catholic faith with ease and comfort at St. Catherine of Sweden Parish, which offered him accessibility, warmth, and utmost respect. A graduate of Kenyon College, he was a veteran of the Army, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Reynolds Metals Co., industrial sales, 30-plus years; in his early retirement, he and Barb enjoyed welcoming international visitors to their woodland home, offering hospitality and service on behalf of Frontiers International Travel. An avid reader, gardener, home-care lover, which he truly enjoyed while listening to Pirates baseball on his beat-up radio, and watching Steelers football. He single-handedly planted tens of thousands of daffodils and other spring-blooming bulbs on the grounds of his Pine property, despite physical limitations, all while smiling and making others feel at home. No flowers please; loving memorial donations may be made to or St. Catherine of Sweden Church, Allison Park, PA.
Family and friends will be received received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME INC., 10418 Perry Highway, Wexford. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, Allison Park. Everyone please meet at the church.
