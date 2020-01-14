|
Miles R. Ford, 66, of Upper St. Clair, passed away at his home in Black Mountain, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 9, from an acute cardiac event. He was born in Uniontown and was a son of the late Robert C. Ford and the late Jessie R. Ford and graduated from Uniontown High School in 1971. He earned a B.S. in civil engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in 1975 and worked in the air pollution control industry for 40 years. Miles was a longtime active member of Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen's Club and was an instructor for more than 20 years with the junior rifle program. He was an avid sports fan and was particularly passionate about basketball and target shooting. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair and actively participated in the Genesis Sunday School class. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lois E. Ford; sons, C. Graham Ford and T. Clinton Otte-Ford, and their wives, Anne Wagoner-Ford and Becky Otte-Ford; and was the proud Papa to grandchildren Nate and Norah Ford. He is also survived by his siblings, Homer Ford and wife Soozi Whitten Ford, Linda Ford and husband Ed Festor and Virginia Hughes and husband David Hughes. Miles' beloved Airedale terrier, Reason, led him on daily walks in the woods and made sure he took plenty of time to play.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Westminster Endowment Fund or a .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 14, 2020