Dr. Murray A. Varat, 82, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully in his home Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born Jan. 5, 1937, Murray served as a military physician in the Army and then was head of cardiology and ran the Coronary Care Unit at Montefiore Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Terry; his children, Benjamin Varat (Deborah), Patrick Nold (Raphaela) and Jessica Varat (Nikolai); and his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jesse, Tassilo, Isidor and Hatcher. He was the brother of Jonathan and the late Harvey and Joshua.
Graveside service and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Homewood Cemetery. Shiva will be held out of town. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 14, 2019