Myron Lentz, 78, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxony in Saxonburg. He was the beloved husband of Penny Lentz; loving father of Renee McBride and Mark (Sandra) Lentz; grandfather of Andrew and Kiersten McBride, Mckenna and Sela Lentz; and brother of Marcia (Paul) Miller, James (Ina) Lentz and the late Arthur Lentz. Myron served in the Army Security Agency in the Philippines for three years (1962-1965). He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in mathematics. In 1968, Myron was hired by the Pittsburgh Board of Education as a programmer analyst. By 1976, he was the director of the computer division. His expertise was widely known throughout the data processing community and he was held in high regard by all who knew him. After retiring in 1999, he worked for five years for the USPS in Warrendale in their computer department. He was active from 1985-88 with Boy Scout Troop 130 in Hampton Township. He was an avid gun collector and loved to shoot in gun clubs with his nephew, David. He loved the outdoors, nature and all animals. Myron's love of cats was legendary. He never met a stray cat he didn't like (and offer a home). The family wishes to thank the staff at the Orchards of Saxony for their warmth and excellent care over the past four years. Funeral is private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 24, 2020.