1/1
Nancy Hosford
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Davis Hosford, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle, Pa. Nancy was born July 6, 1933, in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha (Rund) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane; and her husband, Jon. Nancy's family moved to the Lake Sunapee-New London area of New Hampshire in 1942. She graduated from New London High School in 1951. After high school, she attended Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists in Boston and worked in Greenfield, Mass., as a dental hygienist. In Greenfield, she met her husband, Jon, and moved to Pittsburgh for Jon's work. In the late 1960s she began working for Gateway School District in Monroeville as their dental hygienist. She also worked part-time in a local dental office. In the mid-1980s she earned her BS in education and her Master's Equivalency, then taught first grade for Gateway at Pitcairn Elementary School. She retired in 1998. Nancy moved to central Pennsylvania in 2016 to be close to her daughter. Nancy was intelligent, witty, and accomplished in so many things. She was athletic, artistic, energetic, clever, generous, and vivacious. She loved classical music, live theatre and ballet performances, tennis, sewing and quilting, reading, history, hiking, learning and just about anything outdoors. She loved to travel and explore natural areas with her longtime companion, Robert Wolfe. Nancy is survived by her son, Sven Eric Hosford; daughter, Holly (Ed) Smith and their two sons; several nieces; and her companion, Robert Wolfe. Nancy will be interred at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park, Verona, Pa. Professional services are by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. For full obituary and to send condolences to the family, please visit www.dalessandroltd.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Lake Sunapee Protective Association (Sunapee, N.H.), Monroeville Public Library (Monroeville), City Theatre (Pittsburgh), or a conservation organization of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D`Alessandro Funeral Home (Lawrenceville)
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D`Alessandro Funeral Home (Lawrenceville)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved