Nancy Davis Hosford, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle, Pa. Nancy was born July 6, 1933, in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha (Rund) Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane; and her husband, Jon. Nancy's family moved to the Lake Sunapee-New London area of New Hampshire in 1942. She graduated from New London High School in 1951. After high school, she attended Forsyth School for Dental Hygienists in Boston and worked in Greenfield, Mass., as a dental hygienist. In Greenfield, she met her husband, Jon, and moved to Pittsburgh for Jon's work. In the late 1960s she began working for Gateway School District in Monroeville as their dental hygienist. She also worked part-time in a local dental office. In the mid-1980s she earned her BS in education and her Master's Equivalency, then taught first grade for Gateway at Pitcairn Elementary School. She retired in 1998. Nancy moved to central Pennsylvania in 2016 to be close to her daughter. Nancy was intelligent, witty, and accomplished in so many things. She was athletic, artistic, energetic, clever, generous, and vivacious. She loved classical music, live theatre and ballet performances, tennis, sewing and quilting, reading, history, hiking, learning and just about anything outdoors. She loved to travel and explore natural areas with her longtime companion, Robert Wolfe. Nancy is survived by her son, Sven Eric Hosford; daughter, Holly (Ed) Smith and their two sons; several nieces; and her companion, Robert Wolfe. Nancy will be interred at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park, Verona, Pa. Professional services are by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. For full obituary and to send condolences to the family, please visit www.dalessandroltd.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Lake Sunapee Protective Association (Sunapee, N.H.), Monroeville Public Library (Monroeville), City Theatre (Pittsburgh), or a conservation organization of your choice.