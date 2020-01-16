Home

Nancy Janiszewski Obituary
Nancy Janiszewski, 91, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Coshocton, Ohio, to the late Merrill and Shirley (Anderson) Sondles. She was the beloved wife of George Janiszewski for 68 years; mother of Michael (Sue) Janiszewski and Timothy (Juli) Janiszewski; grandmother of six and great-grandmother of Desmond; and sister of the late Elizabeth Buck and Marilyn Spencer. She was a longtime employee of Carnegie Mellon University.
Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 16, 2020
