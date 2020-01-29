|
Nancy Shaffer Ramsey, 87, of Duluth, Ga.. passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Prior to moving to Georgia, Nancy lived most of her life in Norvelt and Greensburg. She worked as a secretary for insurance companies, ending her career with American General Insurance Co. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Greensburg. She sang in the choir and was well-known for her red velvet cake. Nancy loved to cook and hosted many church functions and holiday dinners. She and her husband, Earl, moved to Georgia in 1999 to be closer to their grandchildren. She was an active member of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. Nancy had an immense and unconditional love for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing games and cards with her friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Morris Shaffer; mother, Vernon Jordan Shaffer; husband, Earl W. Ramsey; and brothers, Robert, Richard and Kenneth. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Wright (Lewis) and Lisa Cooper (Jeff); grandchildren, Jonathan Cooper (Jessica), Madison Wright, Olivia Cooper, Shaffer Wright and Timothy Cooper; nephew, Dr. Robert Shaffer (Lynn); and niece, Sherry Anderson.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of CROWELL BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, Ga. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 29, 2020