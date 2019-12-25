|
Nancy Buehler Young, 76, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born March 13, 1943, in Pittsburgh. She was raised as the daughter of the late Frederick J. Buehler and Elizabeth Ann (Nelson) Buehler. On April 24, 1965, she married her sweetheart, Joseph Taylor Young. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney. She was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh. She went on to attend Robert Morris Business School. Following her education at Robert Morris Business School, she worked as a legal secretary for Bucey-Wiley Law Firm in Pittsburgh prior to starting a family. In addition to her husband, Joe, she is survived by three sons, Michael Taylor Young, of Delmont, Joshua Frederick Young, of Shaler, and Aaron David Young, of Wilkins Township; one brother, John Davis, of Harrisonville; sister-in-law, Patricia Davis, of Norwalk, Conn.; one sister, Pat Decker, of Harrisonville; and two best friends, Marianne Tishko and Joanie Bourke. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Frederick and Elizabeth Buehler; biological parents, Chester Arthur Davis and Julia Naomi (Fetter) Davis; and brother, Chuck A. Davis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at SHUMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., Punxsutawney. A private funeral service will be held. She will be interred at Taylor Cemetery in Falls Creek.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 25, 2019