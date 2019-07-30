|
|
Nathan Andrew Christy, 35, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite (Castle); loving father of Sebastien, Lillian, Nicole, Christina and the late Samuel Christy; beloved son of Martha (Michael) Shefler and the late Donald Christy; beloved son-in-law of Bruce and Jo Ann Castle; loving brother of Megan Adkins and Lynn Christy (Shawn) Dougherty; cherished brother-in-law of Mallory Castle; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Nathan was a loving husband, father and son who enjoyed hunting, fishing and his 1965 Mustang.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, 15220, 412-563-2800, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Memorials in Nathan's name may be made to Foster Love Project, 2865 Espy Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15216. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019