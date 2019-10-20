Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Neil A. Feinberg Obituary
Neil Alan Feinberg passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was the beloved father of Jordan Leigh (Robert) Dornin and Hannah Rae Feinberg; loving son of Robert and Miriam "Mitzi" Feinberg; brother of Vicki Lynn Cayuela (Jeff Plymell) and Glen Feinberg; former spouse of Judi Feinberg; also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.). Entombment will be in Beth Shalom Cemetery Mausoleum.
Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com, family owned and operated.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 20, 2019
