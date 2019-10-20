|
Neil Alan Feinberg passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was the beloved father of Jordan Leigh (Robert) Dornin and Hannah Rae Feinberg; loving son of Robert and Miriam "Mitzi" Feinberg; brother of Vicki Lynn Cayuela (Jeff Plymell) and Glen Feinberg; former spouse of Judi Feinberg; also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.). Entombment will be in Beth Shalom Cemetery Mausoleum.
Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com, family owned and operated.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 20, 2019