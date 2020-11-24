Nicholas C. Giver, 78, of Sewickley, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, after an extended illness. A loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, Nick was the ultimate "family man." He and his wife, Marylu (Wertz) would have celebrated their 57th anniversary on Nov. 23, and they cherished each other. He loved talking about his five beloved daughters, Susan (Greg) Nelson, Christina (Bob) Watkins, Donna (Brian) Johnston, Carla (Kirwan) Magdamo and Mary Jo (Tom) Plunkard. And he was thrilled to share the accomplishments of his eight amazing grandchildren, Mitchell Wolfe, Grace, Lily and Caroline Magdamo, Rebecca and Christian Johnston and Victoria and Nicholas Plunkard. He is also survived by a half-sister, Mary Ethel Hague, of Sewickley, and cousin, Janice Baxter; brother-in-law, Donald (Marie) Wertz, and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Wertz and Ruth Ann Strugalski. He was also loved by friends, neighbors and colleagues, and was a "Good Samaritan" to many people who needed a little help now and then. He graduated in 1961 from St. Veronica High School and spent more than 30 years as an insurance agent, sales manager and district manager for MetLife, Monumental Life and American General. He completed many courses in insurance, pensions, estate planning and investments, and earned a professional designation as a Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow. After retiring in 1996, Nick worked in the credit department of Kaufmanns, then spent 10 years in the "best job he ever had", driving special needs children in a Quaker Valley Schools van. At St. James Catholic Church, Nick served as an usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight. He supported St. James Elementary School with an annual scholarship award in honor of Sister Mary Dennis. Nick was active throughout his insurance career as a member of the National Association of Life Underwriters; he was a member of the Sewickley Historical Society; and he served for several years as a classroom volunteer at Edgeworth Elementary through the Generations Together program at Quaker Valley. Nick loved cars and spent many years restoring a 1964 Thunderbird. He and Marylu built an amazing model train village in their basement and held open houses every Christmas to share "Grandpa's Masterpiece." He loved reading and built an extensive library of books about history and politics. He and Marylu enjoyed sharing stories of their travel adventures, especially the museums in Paris, London and Rome, and the family vacations at Deep Creek and the Outer Banks. And he rooted enthusiastically for the hometown Steelers. He took great pride in seeing his five daughters earn multiple degrees and become "all they could be"; his biggest joy has been watching eight grandchildren grow up and pursue their amazing goals. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Giver and Gail E. Holton Giver; his wife's parents, Joseph and Ruth (McKinney) Wertz; sister-in-law, Carole Totin; brothers-in-law, Robert Wertz, Richard Wertz, Ronald Totin and Edward Strugalski; and son-in-law, Paul Wolfe. The family is grateful to Good Samaritan Hospice staff members, Linda, Cheryl, Kim and Jenny, who provided outstanding in-home care for Nick during his illness. In his memory, donations can be made to organizations he supported that assist needy families, including the Salvation Army and Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Donations can also be made in his name to St James School. Regrettably, due to the current pandemic restrictions, the visitation, funeral and burial were limited to immediate family only. Friends are invited to send condolences and remembrances online at www.copelandfuneralhomes.com
A celebration of Nick's wonderful life will be held in June, 2021.