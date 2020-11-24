Nick was a dear friend to us, and our hearts are heavy. He lit up a room when he walked in with his positive personality and his great laugh. Nick was so curious about the world around him staying informed of current events going on in politics, and reading an impressive collection of history books. But most important of all, Nick had such a kind heart and always showed such compassion toward others.

We love you, Nick, you are with the angels now.

Andrew, Melissa, Nicholas and Sophia Thiros

Melissa Thiros

