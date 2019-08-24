|
Nicholas J. DiLucente, 66, of West Mifflin, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was born Jan. 7, 1953, in Braddock, and was the son of Carmela DiNinno DiLucente and the late Joseph DiLucente. He was employed at US Steel Irvin Works Local #2227 in West Mifflin. He was a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to taking care of his family. From listening to his transistor radio as a youth to his love of satellite radio through his Sonos speaker, "Fee" was an ardent music lover. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Paczak DiLucente; sons, Joseph (Stefani) DiLucente, of Irwin, and Dominick DiLucente, of West Mifflin; granddaughter, Scarlett; and sisters, Patty (George Jr.) Shaw, of Murrysville, and Linda DiLucente, of Glassport; he was the uncle and godfather of George III and Taylor Shaw; also his beloved cat, Bella, who would never leave his side.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the funeral chapel. Entombment will follow.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 24, 2019