Nicholas T. Gresham
1992 - 2020-06-17
Nicholas Thomas Gresham, 27, of Leetsdale, born Oct. 29, 1992, in Sewickley, earned his angel wings and sped off on to his next big adventure Wednesday, June 17, 2020. "Nick G." grew up in Sewickley- and at the "Lake," graduated from QVHS '11, and lived for fast cars, pretty girls and good times. Nick and his Pap Tom had adventures from Niagra Falls to the Redwood Forest, all the way past the Florida Keys to St. Kitts. They spent most weekends walking the woods and watching movies at their Pymatuning cottage. Nick loved history (boy could he argue!), South Side Tacos, gourmet cheeseburgers, a good drink and most of all, his family. He lettered in Varsity Tennis and loved tossing around the pigskin. He loved going to concerts and ALL Pittsburgh sports. Nick's heart was as big as the sky. If you ever needed anything, all you had to do was ask. He leaves behind his loving parents, Whitney Gresham and Jeffrey Shearer; his sister, Caitlin; "Pap" Thomas Richter; grandmothers, Linda Shearer and Laurie Graham Shearer; and uncle, Greg (Kimmie) Shearer. Nick considered everyone his cousin, aunt or uncle?all family. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St., where service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Sewickley Cemetery. "For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good, not for evil; to give you a future and hope!!!"-Jeremiah 29:11.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
