Oleva M. Gainer
1931 - 2020
Oleva Mae Gainer, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Grantsville, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Levi Franklin and Elfie (Barr) Fowler. She was the wife of the late Larry Glenn Gainer, who passed away in 1999. She was a member of Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the choir, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Oleva was a retired real estate agent and had worked for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn L. (James) D'Ottavio, of Robinson Township, Patrice (John) DeMarco, of Elizabeth Township, and Ellen Louise Gainer, of Whitehall; son, Ronald (Debby) Gainer, of North Huntingdon; brother, Foster Doyle Fowler, of Cleveland, Ohio; sister, Imogene (Euell) Hoskins, of Parkersburg, W.Va.; grandchildren, Trina (Chris) Preffer, Nicole (Mike) Sweeney, BreAnne (Gino) Sartori, John DeMarco, Colleen, Michael, Vincent and Carrie D'Ottavio, Samantha (Matthew) Generalovich, Danielle (Dom) DeCicco, Ajsha (Kyle) Kester, and Lee (Taryn) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Eli, Grace, Evelyn, Adelyn, George, Mila, Alexandra, Dominic, and Demi; sister-in-law, Dorothy Fowler, of Grantsville; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale, Glen, Edward, Duard, and Victor Fowler; and sisters, Geraldine Wallace, Madaline Moore and Velma McEndree. Due to the coronavirus, there was no visitation. Private memorial service was held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church. The Rev. W. Stephen Morse officiated. Inurnment followed in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church at 100 Timothy Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
