Ora S. Dalton


1925 - 2020
Ora S. Dalton Obituary
Ora S. Dalton, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center. She was born July 18, 1925, in Denver, Colo., and was the daughter of the late Millard and Anna (Harrold) Shaffer. Prior to retirement in 1990, Ora was employed by Latrobe Area Hospital in medical transcription with 20 years of service. She was a life member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, where she was always actively involved. She was also an avid gardener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis N. Dalton, in 1978. She is survived by four children, Ann Baltich (Steve), Scott Dalton (Cindy), Roger Dalton (Sandy) and Todd Dalton (Kathy); two granddaughters, Andrea and Samantha Dalton; a great-grandson, Mason Dalton; and her cousin, Bob Neighly. Ora's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center and to Dr. Geneen Dashfesky for the compassionate care that she received. They would also like to thank all who sent cards and prayers during this difficult time. Due to the ongoing medical crisis, all services and interment are private. Once restrictions are lifted, a service will be scheduled. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650; or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
