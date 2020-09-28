Patricia Ann (Leahy) Colligan, the loving wife of William E. Colligan Jr. for 65 years, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The proud matriarch is survived by her husband and children, Eileen, Bill (Kathy), Dan (Joann), Tim (Judie), Mike (Kelley) and Bryan (Tatiana). She was grandmother of Maureen, Patrick, Lauren, Brianne, Noelle, Nolan, Nicole, T.J. and Erin; and great-grandmother of Chloe and Quinn. She is also survived by her sister, Maureen White, and cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret "Peg" Leahy and preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Swanson. She lived in the South Hills all her life, graduating from Baldwin High School and raising her family in Bethel Park. Her positive outlook was appreciated by many lifelong friends and neighbors close to St. Germaine's Parish, where she was a devoted member. Professionally, she was proud of her career at Westinghouse-Bettis and worked at the WPIAL for 20-plus years. Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Given the current health restrictions we are currently experiencing, only 25 people will be allowed to gather in the funeral home at any given time, facial coverings are a must and physical distancing is encouraged. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Germaine's. The family kindly requests that all meet at church. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Alice Feehan Endowed Student Resource Fund at Duquesne University, 112 Washington Place, Two Chatham Center, Suite 450, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or 412-396-4272. Patricia was the niece of Alice Feehan. Patricia was loved by all, and we now know she is in the "... palm of His hand."