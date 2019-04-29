|
Patricia A. "Patty" Reagan, 88, of McKeesport, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Uniontown, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Honsaker) Kennedy. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Reagan, who passed away Oct. 29, 1998. Patty is survived by her daughters, Patricia M. Letchford, of Boston, Joanne Reagan-Tate, of Elizabeth Township, Roberta (James) Mirt, of Greenock, and Kimberly (John) Fillippa, of White Oak; grandchildren, Missy, Matt, Megan, Dallas, Jamie, David, Michael, Brian, Joseph, Bill, Kelly, Brad, Casey, and Taylor; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise "Karen" Reagan; son, Barton Reagan; and brother, Jerome Kennedy.
There is no visitation. Private burial will be in Masontown-Greendale Cemetery. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 29, 2019