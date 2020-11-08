Patricia Ann (Sucs) Torisky 78, of Elgin, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1941, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Verosky) Sucs. Upon her arrival to Chicago, Pat was employed by Borg Warner, where she taught others "computer input" long before today's modern electronic computing. In addition to Pat's dedication to her children, she served many years as a hospice volunteer. Known to light up a room with her brilliant smile, she dedicated 16 years of volunteer work to St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin, where she made many friends, served as the auxiliary president, and participated or coordinated multiple fundraising events that made a meaningful contribution to the community and hospital. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Torisky; her son, Shawn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kristina (2006); sister Dorothy; and brother Robert. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. LAIRD FUNERAL HOME, Elgin, is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
. To cherish Pat's generosity to the community, memorial gifts may be submitted in behalf of the Donald & Patricia Torisky Endowment Fund at Harper College in Palatine, Ill., www.harpercollege.edu/foundation/donations/patricia-torisky.php
.