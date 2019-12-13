Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
Patricia A. Varley


1948 - 2019
Patricia A. Varley, 71, of Moon Township since 1977, formerly of Carnegie, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at UPMC Mercy. She was born May 24, 1948, in Pittsburgh, to the late Patrick A. and Eva (Paskovitch) Smith. She is survived by her sons, "the loves of her life" who she raised by herself, Mark Patrick (Rebecca) Varley, of Orlando, Fla., and Matthew John Varley, of Mt. Lebanon. She is also survived by her maternal cousins, Janet, Penny, Eric, Claudette and Marion; her loving extended family; and many dear friends. A graduate of Bishop Canavan High School in 1966, Patricia obtained her BA in education from Penn State University and her master's degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh, and was a member of both Alumni Associations. She was a teacher at the Diocese of Pittsburgh Schools and St. Margaret Mary Kindergarten. She continued her career with the State of PA as a caseworker for the Department of Public Welfare, retiring after 27 years. She loved flower gardening and was especially passionate about daylilies, and was a member of the Iris and Daylily Society of Pittsburgh. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena, an officer in Christian Mothers, member of the Ladies Society and Tuesday Morning Rosary Group. For 35 years, she enjoyed creating ceramics to enjoy and share.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Road. where prayer will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Monday, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to St. Catherine of Siena.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
