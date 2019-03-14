Patricia Gilkey Barth, 84, of White Oak, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born May 20, 1934, in Braddock, and was the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Ida M. Feeney Gilkey. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Duquesne University and worked for more than 20 years as the school librarian for St. Angela Merici School in White Oak. She loved reading books, was a member of St. Angela Merici Church, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by children, James (Sheri) Barth, of Houston, Texas, David (Peggy) Barth, of Houston, Texas, and Kathleen (Paul) Ingram, of White Oak; and grandchildren, Megan Barth, Jennifer (Carmine) Colavecchia, Kristina Barth and Michael (Lisa) Barth. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert J. Barth, in 2014.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Burial will follow.

Remembrances may be made to the Carnegie Library of McKeesport, 1507 Library St., McKeesport, PA 15132, or to a library of your choice. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary