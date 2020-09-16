1/1
Patricia M. Sperling
1935 - 2020
Patricia Monica (Finnerin) Sperling passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 85. Patricia was born March 30, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Edward and Veronica Finnerin. She received her schooling and graduated from St. Elizabeth's Academy in Allegheny, N.Y. Patricia was a skilled violinist and later worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, Columbia Hospital, and Johns Island club in Vero Beach, Fla. Patricia was known to have a passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers and all things black and gold. But what gave her the most joy in her life were her children, grandchildren, and creating memories at Indian Brave Campground in Zelienople and at the beach. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Robert Sperling. She is survived by her seven children, Michele (Brandon) Mitchell, Cindy (Joseph) Recupero, Kimberly Miller, Edward (Barbara) Miller, William Miller, Kellie (Frank) Dittig and Matthew (Marisa) Miller, as well as her 13 grandchildren, Gary Dambach, Stephanie Lopez, Todd (Natalia) Dambach, James (Morgan) Recupero, Jenna (Jon) Sersen, Leanne Miller, Kenneth Miller, Kara (Alex) Garcia, Frank (Linzy) Dittig II, Natalie Dittig, Isaiah Dittig, Morena Miller and Mason Miller. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren, Audrina Lopez, Alexander Dambach, Alex Garcia, Angel Garcia, Avalina Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Alayna Dittig, Greyson Dittig and Rowan Recupero. Yes, you counted right: seven children, 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Agnes Kiesel and Blanche Kiesel. She was loved by her many nieces and nephews. Friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Patricia will be laid to rest in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, 412-261-5040, www.alz.org.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Nana was an amazing woman. She brought humor and love into every conversation and family gathering. During the short time I knew Nana, she left such an imprint which will forever be cherished and remembered. My deepest sympathy and condolences to all of you. May love, memories and each other hold your family together during this difficult time. Sending all of my love and support. I love you all.
Diane Myerscough
Friend
