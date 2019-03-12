Patricia Clark McCusker, 87, of Elizabeth Township, formerly of Glassport, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Mexico, Maine, and was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Cecelia Bryant Mowat. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Mowat, who died March 12, 1991. She was preceded in death by siblings, James Mowat, Kirk Mowat, Terrence Mowat and Bonnie Mowat Fircak. Patricia is survived by sisters-in-law, Virginia Mowat, of Liberty Borough, and Barbara Mowat, of Mission, Texas; nieces and nephews, Timothy Mowat, Daniel (Dawn) Mowat, Heather (Richard Sherman) Mowat, Terri Lee (Dave) Petrillo, Jamie (Brian) Young, Heidi (Joe) Povinelli, Kirk Mowat, Kevin Fircak and Michel (Jenny) Fircak. In addition to being a loving homemaker, Patricia was a waitress for the former Klein's Restaurant in Pittsburgh for approximately 25 years, the business manager for the former T.J. McCusker Mechanical Contracting in Glassport, a retail specialist for the men's suits department of Macy's in Century III and Monroeville malls, and also was very proud of her work as the house manager and volunteer for Family House in Pittsburgh.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177), and also from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Round Hill Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Family House, 233, McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 12, 2019