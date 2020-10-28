1/
Patricia Stokes
1937 - 2020-10-24
Patricia (Dannenhauer) Stokes, 82, a longtime resident of Murrysville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Aiken, S.C. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Stokes; mother of Timothy and Matthew; grandmother of Miranda, Sonja and Sophia; and beloved lifelong friend of her cousin, Faye. Born Oct. 27, 1937, in Glassport, she was the daughter of the late William Dannenhauer and Edith (Snyder) Dannenhauer. Pat graduated valedictorian of Glassport High School in May, 1955, and then from Robert Morris College in January, 1957. She worked many years as an executive secretary for Westinghouse at Bettis Labs, in Dravosburg, and Savannah River Plant, in Aiken, S.C. Pat was very loyal to her Pittsburgh roots while living in Aiken, S.C., for the past 30 years. She enjoyed bridge with her local couple's bridge group and loved her cherished rescue dog, Custer, who now lives with her son, Matt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years. Memorials may be made to Trinity on Laurens Retirement Community or St. John's United Methodist Church, both of Aiken, S.C. Patricia will be interred at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Jefferson Borough, Pa., at a later date. The HISTORIC GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6234, has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 28, 2020.
