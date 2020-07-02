Patrick Dennis Butler tragically and suddenly passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at age 34. He is survived by his loving parents, Dennis and Lori Butler; his siblings, Kelleigh (Robert Boland) and Brian (Cassy Butler); and was an amazing, loving uncle to Connor and Cassie Boland and Brandon Russo. Pat was a treasured nephew and beloved cousin to the extended Butler and Kapcin families. He was born and raised in Wilmerding and graduated from East Allegheny High School. Pat worked as a steelworker at US Steel Irvin Works, a role he took great pride in, and he valued the friendships he made with his co-workers. Pat was a huge sports fan and could always be found wearing a team hat and hoodie. He loved playing basketball, watching good movies, playing video games and spending quality time with his friends and family. His wonderful sense of humor, kindness, giving nature and smile made everyone he met feel welcomed and valued. It wasn't strange to be out somewhere with Pat and hear "Butler" being called out -- he made friends wherever his path took him. Patrick's life will be celebrated from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wilmerding. Please meet directly at the church. Please follow CDC guidelines when visiting the funeral home and church. Donations in memory of Patrick can be made to TCV Community Services to support mental health awareness. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com
for online condolences.