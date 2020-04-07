|
Patrick T. Segriff, 63, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Manor Care, Monroeville. He was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Harrison Township and was a son of the late Thomas and Annabelle (Thimmons) Segriff. Patrick lived his entire life in the area. He worked in administration at Allegheny Technologies in Brackenridge for more than 30 years. He was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and a 1975 graduate of Highlands High School. Patrick enjoyed playing guitar and music. He played in several local area bands. Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Kelly) Segriff, of Tarentum; his children, Jessie and Olivia Pryor, of South Carolina; and a grandson and granddaughter. Also surviving is a brother, John M. (Sheri) Segriff, of Brackenridge. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Segriff. Family visitation and interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum, will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.