Paul R. Flynn, 80, of Plum, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Mary Jane Flynn; brother of Bill (Judy) and Jack (Marlene) Flynn; uncle of Billy, Mary Ann, Lisa and Jack; stepdad of Vickie, Becky, Chris, Bernie, the late Jimmy and Steve; also survived by 14 stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren. Paul proudly served his country for 20 years in the Navy and retired as a custodian from the Plum Borough School District. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment with Navy funeral honors will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 11, 2020.