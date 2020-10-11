1/
Paul R. Flynn
2020 - 2020
Paul R. Flynn, 80, of Plum, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Mary Jane Flynn; brother of Bill (Judy) and Jack (Marlene) Flynn; uncle of Billy, Mary Ann, Lisa and Jack; stepdad of Vickie, Becky, Chris, Bernie, the late Jimmy and Steve; also survived by 14 stepgrandchildren and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren. Paul proudly served his country for 20 years in the Navy and retired as a custodian from the Plum Borough School District. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment with Navy funeral honors will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
OCT
13
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Funeral services provided by
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
