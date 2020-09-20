Paul T. Mrvos, 76, of Collier Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home in Kirwan Heights. Born June 28, 1944, he was the son of the late Samuel Mrvos Jr., and Betty J. (Sibert) Mrvos. A 1962 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and lifelong resident of the area, Paul earned an associate degree in fire science from the Community College of Allegheny County. He retired from the Allegheny County Fire Department. He also served the Kirwan Heights Fire Department for several years, achieving the rank of captain. He also retired from the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control System. A member of the Ukrainian Club of Carnegie and Serbian Club of South Side, he enjoyed sports (an avid tennis player, baseball player and umpire). Paul is survived by his brothers, Joseph S. Mrvos and his wife Rita, of Dormont, and David A. Mrvos and his wife Marylou, of Scott Township; nephew, Samuel A. Mrvos and wife Alyssa; and great-nephew, Martin J., of Damascus, Md. Per Paul's request, no public viewing and only a private family service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to BEINHAUER-FRYER, 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 15017, 412-221-3800. In lieu of flowers, donations can be forwarded to Animal Friends Inc. 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 in memory of his beloved dachshund, Bow Bow. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
.