Paul W. Newman, 54, of Monroeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at AHN Forbes Hospital. Born Dec. 19, 1965, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Humelsine) Newman and the husband of Tracie (Thompson) Newman. Paul worked as a global logistics analyst for many years and had degrees in accounting and business management. He participated in Writers on the Block at the Monroeville Library and enjoyed watching the Pirates and Penguins. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Levi Newman; sister, Quay (William "Whammie") Walk; and nephews and niece, Gregory (Denise) Garner, Brianne, Zachary and Donovan Walk. He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Newman; brother, Charles Newman, and father and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Helen Thompson. Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com
. Chris Odasso, owner.