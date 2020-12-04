1/
Paul W. Newman
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul W. Newman, 54, of Monroeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at AHN Forbes Hospital. Born Dec. 19, 1965, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Humelsine) Newman and the husband of Tracie (Thompson) Newman. Paul worked as a global logistics analyst for many years and had degrees in accounting and business management. He participated in Writers on the Block at the Monroeville Library and enjoyed watching the Pirates and Penguins. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Levi Newman; sister, Quay (William "Whammie") Walk; and nephews and niece, Gregory (Denise) Garner, Brianne, Zachary and Donovan Walk. He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Newman; brother, Charles Newman, and father and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Helen Thompson. Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com. Chris Odasso, owner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
4126644489
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved