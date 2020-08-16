1/1
Paula Lash
1965 - 2020-08-08
Paula Fedrizzi Lash, of Huntersville, N.C. passed peacefully into heaven on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, as a result of complications from Leukemia and Lymphoma. She was born Dec. 24, 1965, in Pittsburgh, to the late Livio and Irma (Valetti) Fedrizzi. She attended St. Albert the Great School, and Baldwin High School. Paula majored in marketing at Pennsylvania State University, and went on to work at Hills Stores, Bank of America, Microsoft, and Wells Fargo. She married her beloved husband, Warren, July 24, 1993, and had two children, Andrew and Gianina. Family and community were of utmost importance to her and inspired everything she did. You could often find her baking brownies to welcome people to her neighborhood, helping friends hone their professional skills, or coordinating support for colleagues going through a hard time. No one lacked for joy, laughter, or good food when Paula was around. She was a mom to all who knew her, and never met a stranger. She loved to travel and find new favorite places, notably Barcelona, Amsterdam, London and Lisbon. But by far her favorite trips were to visit family in the Dolomite Alps and Lago Di Garda regions of Italy. She enjoyed gardening, reading, swimming, and rooting for the Nittany Lions, Steelers, and the Tar Heels. She was known among friends and family as a fantastic cook and baker and was known to create and tweak her own recipes on many occasions. Paula is survived by her husband of 27 years, Warren; their two children, Andrew and Gianina; her sisters, Christine (Jack) Remmen, Mary Ann (Francis) Pitek and Janet (Vince) Girdano; along with 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in heaven by her parents, Livio and Irma Fedrizzi; and her sister, Louise Dariano. Friends of Paula Fedrizzi Lash will be received from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the WILKINSON FUNERAL HOME, located at 100 Branchview Drive NE, Concord, NC 28025. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville, N.C. A Pittsburgh-area memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 12. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Paula to Duke Cancer Institute at: 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 (online at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/ search for ABMT Patient fund); or to the Levine Cancer Institute Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 (online at https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/).

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 16, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Romano Mascetti
August 16, 2020
Paula was such a loving spirit and will be missed
Jim, Eren, Josie, Megan and Kate Hendricks
Friend
