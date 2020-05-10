Paula Shallenberger
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula "Polly" Kreps Shallenberger, recently of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 92 years young. Polly will be missed by all who loved and knew her. She was born March 12, 1928, in Pittsburgh. Polly was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by William "Dick" R. Shallenberger Jr., her husband of 10 years; and a large blended family. Polly was an active member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church in Houston and Wallace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Weldon "Lou" Kreps; her son, Robert "Bobby"; and brother, Robert Reimer. Polly is also survived by six Kreps/Shallenberger sons and many grandchildren, all of whom she adored: Timothy Kreps and wife, Donna (children Ryan, Brenna, Michaela and Bruno), Todd Kreps and wife, Gloria (sons Jonathan, Matthew), William R. Shallenberger III and wife, Tamira, Craig Shallenberger and wife, Maggie, Brian Shallenberger and wife, Scarlet, Grant Shallenberger and wife, Sara; Shallenberger grandchildren, Matthew (wife Casie, daughter Macy, son Reed), Christopher (wife Markie), Rebecca (husband Guillermo, daughter Sofia), Brandi (husband Irving), Megan, Lauren and Amanda. Memorial services in Houston and Pittsburgh are planned for a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband, son and father and mother at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved