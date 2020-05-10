Paula "Polly" Kreps Shallenberger, recently of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was 92 years young. Polly will be missed by all who loved and knew her. She was born March 12, 1928, in Pittsburgh. Polly was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by William "Dick" R. Shallenberger Jr., her husband of 10 years; and a large blended family. Polly was an active member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church in Houston and Wallace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Weldon "Lou" Kreps; her son, Robert "Bobby"; and brother, Robert Reimer. Polly is also survived by six Kreps/Shallenberger sons and many grandchildren, all of whom she adored: Timothy Kreps and wife, Donna (children Ryan, Brenna, Michaela and Bruno), Todd Kreps and wife, Gloria (sons Jonathan, Matthew), William R. Shallenberger III and wife, Tamira, Craig Shallenberger and wife, Maggie, Brian Shallenberger and wife, Scarlet, Grant Shallenberger and wife, Sara; Shallenberger grandchildren, Matthew (wife Casie, daughter Macy, son Reed), Christopher (wife Markie), Rebecca (husband Guillermo, daughter Sofia), Brandi (husband Irving), Megan, Lauren and Amanda. Memorial services in Houston and Pittsburgh are planned for a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband, son and father and mother at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh.



