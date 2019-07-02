Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
Pauline Canzonieri
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Canzonieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline T. Canzonieri


1929 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline T. Canzonieri Obituary
Pauline Theresa Canzonieri, 90, of White Oak, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June, 30, 2019. She was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Donora and was the daughter of the late John L. and Mary (Dudas) Sutyak. She was the wife of the late Serafino Albert Canzonieri, who passed away Oct. 22, 1985. Pauline had worked for her late father at the former Sutyak Tailor and Furrier Shop in Donora and was also a bookkeeper for several area car dealerships. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Merriman and Jacqueline (Edward) Pencoske, of Trafford, Kathleen Stimac, of White Oak, and Theresa (Jerry) Cornell, of Thornville, Ohio; grandchildren, Damon and Aaron Cornell, and Daniel, Matthew and Angela Pencoske; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Juanita Canzonieri; son, Albert Canzonieri; and sisters, Barbara Koskoski and JoAnn Cooper.
There is no visitation. Services are private. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now