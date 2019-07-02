Pauline Theresa Canzonieri, 90, of White Oak, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, June, 30, 2019. She was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Donora and was the daughter of the late John L. and Mary (Dudas) Sutyak. She was the wife of the late Serafino Albert Canzonieri, who passed away Oct. 22, 1985. Pauline had worked for her late father at the former Sutyak Tailor and Furrier Shop in Donora and was also a bookkeeper for several area car dealerships. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Merriman and Jacqueline (Edward) Pencoske, of Trafford, Kathleen Stimac, of White Oak, and Theresa (Jerry) Cornell, of Thornville, Ohio; grandchildren, Damon and Aaron Cornell, and Daniel, Matthew and Angela Pencoske; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Juanita Canzonieri; son, Albert Canzonieri; and sisters, Barbara Koskoski and JoAnn Cooper.

There is no visitation. Services are private. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director.

Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 2, 2019