Pearl Ellen (Thompson) Patterson, 89, of West Mifflin, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar D. Patterson; loving mother of the late William (Rusty) Edgar Patterson; sister to Albert (Diana) Thompson and Betty (Don) Yeazel; as well as the aunt to nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Albert A. and Pearl E. Thompson; and sister, Alberta Mae Thompson. Pearl proudly worked as a registered nurse for many years at McKeesport Hospital, U.S. Steel Corporation Irvin Works and Lawson Nursing Home. She was also a member of Prayer Time Cathedral in McKeesport and involved in groups that help the handicapped. Most of all, Pearl loved to spend time with her beloved family and close friend, Nora. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 7, 2020.
